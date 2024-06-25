Police Rescue Abducted Retired Shell Worker In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police command said it has rescued a retired Shell Petroleum Company worker, who was kidnapped on June 17, 2024, by four unknown armed men dressed in military camouflage.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the 63-year-old kidnap victim (names withheld), was rescued unhurt in Ikot Udobong village in Etim Ekpo local government area following intelligence.

She also disclosed that one of the suspected kidnappers sustained injury from a gunshot, when the gang engaged the police in a gun duel. He was later confirmed dead when rushed to the hospital.

She stated, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim who was abducted and held hostage.

“On 22/06/2024 following intelligence information available at the Command’s disposal about the whereabouts of a retired Shell Petroleum Company worker, (Name withheld) ‘M’ 63 yrs, that was kidnapped on 17/06/2024 by four unknown armed men dressed in military camouflage, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Waheed Ayilara had ordered the SWAT operatives of the command to immediately swing into action.

“Upon sighting the Police, the kidnappers started firing at them. During the ensuing gun duel, one of the Kidnappers sustained serious gunshot injuries, while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. The victim was rescued unhurt in a compound located at Ikot Udobong Village in Etim Ekpo LGA.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the kidnappers had initially demanded N50 million ransom and later agreed to N20 million, however, no ransom was paid as at the time of the rescue. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Waheed Ayilara has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to rid the state of crime and criminal elements.

“The CP while appreciating Akwa Ibomites for the support to the command, urged them to report any suspicious movements or persons to the Police through the command’s emergency line 09040000065, 08020913810 or report to the nearest police station.”