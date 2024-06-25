Probe Of ₦30trn Ways And Means Not Stalled — Senate 

The Senate Ad hoc Committee investigating a 30 trillion naira Ways and Means facility expended between 2015 and 2023 under the previous administration has stated that investigation is still on course.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Isah Jibrin representing Kogi East, on Monday, debunked an online report (not Channels Television) which alleged that the investigation which began in March 2024, is in limbo.

He explained that although the committee was given six weeks when inaugurated in March to carry out the exercise and report to the Senate, it had become imperative to exceed the timeframe given the sensitivity of the assignment.

The lawmaker said, “The essence of an investigation is to come up with factual findings and not just roll in report within specified time frame. Investigation on the 30 trillion naira Ways and Means is on course and not in anyway in limbo as insinuated by an online platform.”

The committee chairman disclosed that required findings have been carried out, evident in a letter of reminder recently written to the office of Accountant General of the Federation.

In the letter of reminder dated 19th June, 2024, Senator Jibrin indicated that the committee requested for additional information on Ways and Means but was yet to receive any response.

“The required information include, details of disbursements under Ways and Means, names of the beneficiaries, amount and date of disbursements, purpose of the disbursements, terms of the disbursement (where applicable), repayment schedule (where applicable) and adherence to the repayment schedule,” the statement read.