×

Russia Says Destroyed 30 Ukrainian Drones

Ukrainian missile strikes Sunday on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, killed four people including two children and wounded 150 others.

By Channels Television
Updated June 25, 2024
Twitter
This hand out photograph released on April 19, 2024 by the Governor of Russia’s Stavropol Krai, Vladimir Vladimirov, shows the remains of a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber crashed in an agricultural field outside Stavropol.(Photo by Governor of Stavropol Krai / AFP)

 

Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday said its forces had downed 30 Ukrainian drones fired overnight in border areas between the two countries.

“The anti-air defence systems destroyed 29 drones in the Belgorod region and one in Voronezh,” it said on Telegram.

Ukrainian missile strikes Sunday on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, killed four people including two children and wounded 150 others, according to Moscow-appointed regional officials.

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, regularly attacks Russian regions and Moscow annexed territory, pledging to avenge bombardments on its territory.

 

AFP

More Stories