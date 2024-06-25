Security Summit: Stakeholders Advocate Application of Coercion To End Banditry

Stakeholders at Tuesday’s plenary session of the Northwest Peace and Security Summit put together by the Northwest Governors Forum, held in Katsina State, have advocated for the application of coercion to end banditry in the Northwest Region.

At today’s plenary, ‘Ending Kidnapping for Ransom: The Politics, People and Power Structures’, remained a topical issue of discussion.

The objective was not only to drive a political will in ending banditry in the region, but also to see how states navigated the complexities of the politics, people and power of the ‘kidnapping industry’.

The discussion also centred on how the region can work to foster an environment that promotes Social and Economic Development and Food Security.

According to Brigadier General Sale Bala Retired, bandits are abusing the weakness of the states they operate in and, hence must be dealt with decisively.

The stakeholders, however, called on the political officeholders to allow security operatives to do their work as mandated.

They maintained that the role of women in ending banditry cannot be overemphasised, hence women as mothers and conflict managers, must be involved in the decision-making.

During today’s plenary, the role of regional cooperation was also stressed.

Participants, therefore, called on international actors to support the Northwest Region, with not only arms and ammunition, but also intelligence-sharing support to defeat banditry.

They also solicited technical assistance, advice and support on agriculture from the donor agencies, to improve productivity and move the region to the next level.