Seven Killed, 11 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident 

Seven persons died while 11 others sustained injuries in a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday night.

Two vehicles — a truck with no registration number and a Mazda bus with registration number MNY894 YN — were involved in the crash which occurred at 9:33pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said, “The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of the Madza bus driver who rammed into a moving truck from the rear.

“The injured victims were taken to PATMAG Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue Ipara.”

FRSC sympathised with the family of the victims and advised passengers to always be on alert to correct some wrong mistakes of drivers.

The Corps also cautioned motorists to shun speed and use common sense speed limit especially at night and during the rain due to poor visibility.