Viral Video: Army Not Recruiting Jihadists, Says Spokesman

The Nigerian Army has condemned a viral video alleging that it recruits jihadists, saying that the footage is aimed at sowing discord and cause religious crisis in the country.

Army spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the Army remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and impartiality as an institution devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry.

He described as false, a viral video claiming the Army recruited Islamic fundamentalists and jihadists. “The footage also falsely portrayed an officer calling on Muslim young men to join the military to protect and propagate Islam,” he said.

He said the footage was targeted at “sparking palpable anxiety and fear, sowing discord and mistrust amongst our personnel” particularly among Christian and non-Muslim communities.

Major General Nwachukwu said the Army is a professional institution with operational and administrative processes as well as actions guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ethnicity or religious sentiments.

“We, therefore, urge the public to dismiss this misleading report, which evidently stems from a misconception and lack of understanding about NA’s Standing Operating Procedures (SOP).

“It is crucial to reiterate that any deviation from the NA’s SOP is met with appropriate disciplinary action, regardless of the personnel’s religious affiliation.

“We call on all citizens to rise above these divisive tactics and stand united. The strength of Nigeria lies in her unity in diversity, and it is this unique national strength and trait that the NA seeks to protect while carrying out its constitutional responsibilities. We will remain undaunted in upholding these principles in the face of any challenge,” he said.