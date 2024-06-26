×

Assange Banned From Returning To US Without Permission – Justice Dept

"Pursuant to the plea agreement, Assange is prohibited from returning to the United States without permission," a Department of Justice statement said of the WikiLeaks founder,

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated June 26, 2024
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (C) celebrates after arriving at Canberra Airport in Canberra on June 26, 2024, after he pleaded guilty at a US court in Saipan to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate US national defence information. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned home to Australia to start life as a free man June 26 after admitting he revealed US defence secrets in a deal that unlocked the door to his London prison cell. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP

 

The United States has banned Julian Assange from returning unless he is granted permission, the justice department said Tuesday, as the Australian native was freed in a US territory and boarded a plane for Canberra.

“Pursuant to the plea agreement, Assange is prohibited from returning to the United States without permission,” a Department of Justice statement said of the WikiLeaks founder, who has been embroiled in a years-long international legal drama after publishing thousands of secret US documents in 2010.

