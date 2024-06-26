Croatia’s President Milanovic To Seek Re-Election

Croatia’s populist President Zoran Milanovic announced Wednesday his plans to seek re-election for the largely ceremonial post this year, weeks after losing a bid for the premiership against his conversative rival Andrej Plenkovic.

Milanovic appeared to make the announcement off the cuff, after being asked by reporters in the capital Zagreb when he would declare his candidacy.

Milanovic replied: “Right now.”

The 57-year-old, who will be seeking his second term as president, said support from the main opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) would be vital to his campaign.

“I will need it for a number of reasons, including organisational support and to prevent theft,” he said.

The date for the presidential election has not been set but is expected for December.

No other politicians have announced their candidacies.

Milanovic won the presidency in January 2020 as the SDP’s candidate.

In recent years, he has employed more populist rhetoric in public and regularly launches attacks against critics and rivals as well as European Union officials.

He regularly tops popularity surveys in Croatia, amid criticism for using profanity in speeches and interviews.

Milanovic has denounced the EU’s stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, prompting his rival Plenkovic to accuse him of holding “pro-Russian views”.

Earlier this year, he shocked the nation by announcing plans to challenge Plenkovic during parliamentary elections even while sitting as president.

Croatia’s top court later barred him from heading a new government.

Milanovic had previously served as premier from 2011 to 2016.

In April’s elections, Plenkovic’s governing HDZ party won the most of the seats in the parliamentary elections and later formed a coalition government.

The vote was held as the EU country of 3.8 million people struggles with myriad challenges including corruption, a labour shortage, soaring inflation and illegal migration.

