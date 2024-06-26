Governors Meet In Abuja Over Minimum Wage, LG Autonomy, Others

Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are holding a meeting at the forum’s secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, it was gathered, was convened on matters bordering on the new national minimum wage, local government autonomy and NGCares disbursement to states.

Some governors in attendance include Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Charles Soludo (Anambra) among others. The deputy governors of Borno and Delta State are also physically present.

This meeting of the governor’s forum is the first public meeting that the forum is holding after the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage concluded their negotiations two weeks ago.

Long Walk To New Wage

Talks for a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers have been on for a while. The Minimum Wage Act of 2019, which made ₦30,000 the minimum wage, expired in April 2024. The Act should be reviewed every five years to meet with contemporary economic demands of workers.

President Bola Tinubu in January set up a Tripartite Committee to negotiate a new minimum wage for workers. The committee comprises the Organised Labour, representatives of federal and state governments as well as the Organised Private Sector.

However, the committee members failed to reach an agreement on a new realistic minimum wage for workers, forcing labour to declare an indefinite industrial action on Monday, June 3, 2024. Businesses were paralysed as labour shut down airports, hospitals, the national grid, banks, National Assembly, and state assemblies’ complexes.

The labour unions said the current minimum wage of ₦30,000 can no longer cater to the well-being of an average Nigerian worker, saying the government should offer workers something economically realistic in tandem with current inflationary pressures, attendant effects of the twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of the forex windows of the current administration.

Labour “relaxed” its strike on June 4, 2024, following assurances from the President that he was committed to a wage above ₦60,000.

Both the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership subsequently resumed talks with the representatives of the Federal Government, states, and the Organised Private Sector.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, the two sides (labour and the government) still failed to reach an agreement. While labour dropped again its demand from ₦494,000 to ₦250,000, the government added ₦2,000 to its initial ₦60,000 and offered workers ₦62,000.

Both sides submitted their reports to the President who is expected to make a decision and send an executive bill to the National Assembly to pass a new minimum wage bill to be signed into law by the President.

In his Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024, the President assured Organised Labour that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage for workers would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

The President is expected to make a decision on the ₦62,000 proposal of the government and private sector side; and the ₦250,000 demand of the Organised Labour.