Prime Suspect In Rivers Explosion Found, In Intensive Care

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Adaeze Oreh, says the prime suspect in the explosion that rocked Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday, has been found.

The commissioner said the suspect was found at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, formerly Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMH).

She said the doctors at the hospital alerted the state government last night, that a patient with an injury believed to be caused by a blast, was presented as a victim of a road traffic accident.

She said the suspect was brought to the state government facility in a semi-conscious state, but was quickly taken into the theatre for resuscitation.

Dr. Oreh said the suspect is now in stable condition.

The hospital premises have been fully secured, as the Rivers State Government is working with the police to resolve the matter.

The commissioner spoke to journalists at the hospital premises in Old GRA, near the Rivers State Government House, after responding to the call by the doctors last night.

Channels Television had reported that one person was killed in the explosion.

Our correspondent visited the site, and saw faded blood marks around and some small dents on the concrete kerb.

The area is a hub for Bureau de Change operators, and some of them said they heard explosions but were not willing to talk. However, an eyewitness who did not want to talk on camera, said the impact ripped open the chest of the victim.