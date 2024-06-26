Tinubu Determined To Fix Insecurity, Shettima Assures Nigerians

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu is determined to tackle the myriads of security challenges facing the nation.

Shettima stated this in Kano while receiving a high-powered presidential delegation to console him on the recent loss of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Albishir.

Appreciating the visit, the Vice President reiterated what he described as Tinubu’s genuine leadership, maintaining that the President means well for the nation.

“No matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of dawn. Granted, we are facing security challenges across this country, but the President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership and determined to address the problem of insecurity facing the entire nation,” Shettima was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha.

“I wish to call on all of us to rally around him and see to it that we salvage this nation together. It’s not a game of apportioning blame. It’s a game of making this country work and if Nigeria works, Africa works.”

Shettima expressed his profound gratitude to the government and people of Kano State for hosting him and members of his family for the past three days.

“Everyone that has come here is welcomed by the Governor. We have gone beyond politics. We are now in the phase of governance and what binds us together triumphs over whatever that divides us.

Delivering the President’s condolence message to Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said President Tinubu feels saddened about the passing of Senator Shettima’s mother-in-law and sent his deepest sympathy and prayers.

“The President has sent us to commiserate with you and your family. He sends his best wishes, his prayers, his thoughts to you and your wife and the entire family of the deceased,” the Chief of Staff stated.

“Mr. President has asked that we convey to you his deepest sympathy and his prayers that the Almighty Allah grant our mother Aljannah Firdaus and forgive her sins.

“It’s indeed saddening that she died. We commiserate with you on behalf of Mr President, on behalf of the government and on behalf of his cabinet and the whole federal government of Nigeria.”