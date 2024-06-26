VIDEO: Don’t Allow Few Individuals To Divert Health Funds, Pate Tells Nigerians

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has encouraged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of alerting relevant authorities when they suspect diversion of health funds in their communities.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Wednesday.

Pate said that tracking diverted funds requires behavioural change from Nigerians, noting that “we all lose if we allow few individuals to divert what is meant for providing basic health services in Primary Health Care Centers.”

Watch the video below: