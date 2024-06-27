Alleged NIMC Data Breach Under Probe, Says Minister

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Bosun Tijani, says investigation has commenced into the alleged breach of data of Nigerians domiciled at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the minister said the NIMC and National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have commenced a probe into the matter.

Paradigm Initiative, a pan-African social enterprise, had on Thursday raised an alarm over its discovery of the sale of National Identification Numbers (NINs), Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), and other personal data of Nigerians on a website for as low as N100.

The organisation claimed that a website known as ‘AnyVerify.com.ng’ was found to be involved in the commercial distribution of personal and private data of Nigerians.

NIMC spokesman Kayode Adegoke on Sunday subsequently assured Nigerians that their data weren’t compromised.

However, a Senior Manager at Paradigm Initiative, Adeboye Adegoke, on a Channels Television’s The Morning Show, insisted that the minister’s data was bought for N100 on certain websites.

Tijani said he had engaged his colleague in the Ministry of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, adding that they are on top of the matter.

“Second, the NDPC, a year old agency under my supervision as minister, has over the last few months created data compliance mechanisms for all MDAs and has since started a thorough investigation as to the circumstances surrounding this alleged breach,” Tijani said.

ON NIN SLIPS BEING PURCHASED FOR N100 First, I have engaged my colleague, the Minister of Interior, who supervises the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and I am aware that his ministry and the agency are on top of the matter. Second, the @ndpcngr, a year old… pic.twitter.com/EwUPzhidLH — Dr. 'Bosun Tijani (@bosuntijani) June 26, 2024