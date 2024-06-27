Court Restrains Sokoto Govt From Sacking Traditional Rulers

As the controversy on the proposed traditional institution law rages in Sokoto State, the state’s High Court has issued an order restraining Governor Ahmed Aliyu from sacking two of the 15 District Heads his government earlier removed from their seats.

The order was sought separately by Buhari Tambuwal and Abubakar Kassim, the District Heads of Tambuwal and Kebbe respectively, who are among the rulers removed by the Sokoto State Government, on the allegation of insurbodination and aiding insecurity in the state.

The presiding judge, Justice Kabiru Ahmed, ordered the governor, his

Attorney General and the Sokoto Sultanate Council to revert to status quo, pending the determination of the suit filed before him by the complainants, who were represented by Ibrahim Abdullahi (SAN).

Justice Ahmed, through two orders, directed the defendants, their agents servants, privies or assigns or any person acting on their behalves to “maintain status quo and or stay all actions and or further actions in connection with all matters dealing with and or appertaining to the removal and or dethronement of

Districts Heads in Sokoto State”.

The judge said all actions be stayed particularly those of Kebbe and Tambuwal, pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction duly filed before the court.

A religious organisation, the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), had alleged a plot by the state government to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Subsequently, Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday said the throne of the Sultan is an institution that must be jealously guarded and protected.

Also, the Sokoto State Government said contrary to speculations by some persons and groups, the current administration has no plan to depose the Sultan.