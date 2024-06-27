Euro 2024 Last 16 Fixtures, Game Dates (IN FULL)

Georgia stunned 2016 champions Portugal on Wednesday to make the next phase of the 2024 Euro, setting the stage for the last 16 of the competition.

That was the first time the Black Sea nation will make the knockouts of a major competition.

Their victory sent them into the last 16 as one of the four best third place teams. They will face Spain on Sunday.

Euro 2024 Last 16 Fixtures

They won’t be the only ones playing in the knockouts. Here are last-16 fixtures at Euro 2024 after the completion of the group stage on Wednesday (kick-offs GMT):

Saturday, June 29

In Berlin (1600)

Switzerland v Italy

In Dortmund (1900)

Germany v Denmark

Sunday, June 30

In Gelsenkirchen (1600)

England v Slovakia

In Cologne (1900)

Spain v Georgia

Monday, July 1

In Duesseldorf (1600)

France v Belgium

In Frankfurt (1900)

Portugal v Slovenia

Tuesday, July 2

In Munich (1600)

Romania v Netherlands

In Leipzig (1900)

Austria v Turkey