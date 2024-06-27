×

Fans Bring The Noise, Colour And Fun To Euro 2024

Scotland lost their opening match against Germany, but the kilt-wearing "Tartan Army" won the hearts of many with an atmospheric party in Munich where the sound of bagpipes filled the air.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated June 27, 2024
Twitter
A Ukraine fan poses for a picture ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 26, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

 

 

 

Three years on from the soulless Euros, played amid sparse crowds and restricted travel due to coronavirus restrictions, Germany is hosting a football festival at Euro 2024 as fans from across the continent take over the country.

The Dutch have hopped their way through Hamburg, a mass of Turkish fans descended on Dortmund and the Tartan Army took over Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart to win many more friends than Scotland managed points.

In spite of travel chaos that has dogged train routes and journeys to and from stadiums, most notably for England’s opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, the fans have so far been the stars of the show as the big names have struggled to deliver on the field.

 

 

A fan of Denmark looks on prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 16, 2024. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

 

A Portugal’s supporter poses ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Georgia and Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 26, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

 

A Scottish supporter applauds ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

A Belgium’s supporter poses for pictures before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Belgium and Romania at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 22, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

 

Fans of Spain cheer on prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Albania and Spain at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 24, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

 

A fan of the German national football team is made up in the colors of Germany on June 23, 2024 in Berlin at the so-called Fanmeile (fan zone or fan mile) close to Berlin’s landmark the Brandenburg Gate to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Switzerland and Germany that is played in Frankfurt am Main. (Photo by Joerg CARSTENSEN / AFP)

 

Even frequent downpours have not spoiled the party. Turkey’s 3-1 win over Georgia played in monsoon-like conditions produced one of the most memorable atmospheres and games of the group stage.

Germany’s positioning at the heart of the continent makes it the perfect host. Eight of the 24 countries competing share a land border and as Europe’s largest economy it is also home to huge expat populations from many others.

But Euro 2024 is also a throwback for many fans to what major tournaments used to be — a fun-filled few weeks free from concerns about geopolitics.

Hosts of the 2018 World Cup Russia are banned from this Euros due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Two years ago the eyes of the world turned on Qatar with questions over the conditions experienced by migrant workers in building the infrastructure needed for the tiny Gulf nation to host the tournament.

Thanks to FIFA’s expansion of the competition to 48 teams, future World Cups are set to take place over vast distances.

In two years’ time the USA, Mexico and Canada will combine to play host, before the 2030 World Cup will be spread across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

“Seeing fans of every nation mixing together, singing in the squares and watching the games in bars is what a tournament should be about. Everyone feels part of it, all are welcome,” said Thomas Concannon from the Football Supporters Association.

 

 

 

Italy’s supporters dressed as Mario and Luigi pose for pictures before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Spain and Italy at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 20, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

 

A Portugal’s supporter wears a native-american style headdress ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Turkey and Portugal at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 22, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

A dressed up and made up French fan poses prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between the Netherlands and France at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

 

Italy fans wearing pizza hats await kick off in the crowd ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Spain and Italy at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 20, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

French supporters dressed as gendarme officers attend the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 17, 2024. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

 

An Albanian fan with a flag painted on his chest cheers his team prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Croatia and Albania at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on June 19, 2024. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)

 

Dutch fans cheer in a tribune prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on June 16, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

Albania supporters cheer prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Italy and Albania at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

An England fan wearing giant ears poses prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 20, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

 

Netherlands fans cheer prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 25, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

Germany’s second ‘summer fairytale’

The carnival atmosphere is also helping inspire a competitive tournament.

Only in four of the 36 group games has there been a three-goal or more margin of victory.

“In this tournament you’ve now got incredible support for all the teams in the stadiums as well, which is a little different to the last two tournaments,” said England manager Gareth Southgate in explaining his side’s struggles compared to recent years.

Incidents of trouble have even been few and far between. Albania’s Mirlind Daku was banned for two matches and the Albanian federation fined after he joined in anti-Serb chants following a 2-2 draw with Croatia in the only major flashpoint so far.

Instead, Germany’s hope for a second ‘sommermarchen’ (summer fairytale) following the scenes at the 2006 World Cup have come to pass with capacity having to be expanded at the Munich fan zone for the hosts last 16 showdown against Denmark on Saturday.

Even a broken hand suffered by one German fan from a shot by the hosts’ brutish centre-forward Niclas Fuellkrug before the tournament’s opening match failed to dent national pride.

“I sang along to the anthem on the stretcher,” said the unfortunate supporter Kai Flathmann.

“I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry: I unfortunately had to give up my dream of watching the opening match. But when do you ever get your hand broken by Fuelle?”

Sadly for eight teams the sights of flag waving and sounds of car horns tooting in celebration long into the night across the country is over.

“The atmosphere was great and that’s why we want to stay in the tournament, to enjoy playing in this atmosphere as long as we can,” said Czech coach Ivan Hasek, whose side were one of those to bow out.

For others, the party has just begun with an enticing set of last 16 fixtures kicking off on Saturday.

 

Ukraine fans wave a banner with the slogan “Peace has a price” during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 26, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

Serbia’s tennis player Novak Djokovic poses for a selfie picture during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

A Portugal’s supporter, wearing a make -up in the color of his team, holds a placard in tribute to Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Georgia and Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 26, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

 

A Denmark supporter cheers prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 25, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Supporters light flares during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

Security: so far, so good

Security remains a top concern for organisers, especially given heightened tensions over conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Some 22,000 federal police officers are on duty every day of the tournament, assisted by an additional 580 foreign officers, with the aim of keeping fans safe and fending off threats ranging from hooligans to potential terrorist attacks and cyberattacks.

Germany has stepped up checks at its borders and at train stations and airports. More than 400 people have been arrested since the start of the Euros and about 50 hooligans have been barred from entering Germany.

Faeser has praised the behaviour of fans so far. Even the high-risk match between Germany and Hungary passed off without major incidents, with the Interior Minister saying supporters had stayed “very calm” in Stuttgart.

Nine police officers were however injured in Munich after clashing with Serbian fans who threw bottles and chairs.

 

 

A Romania supporter poses outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Slovakia and Romania at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 26, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

 

Ukraine fans wave a scarf during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 26, 2024. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

 

A Ukraine fan poses for a picture ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Ukraine and Belgium at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 26, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
A Turkey’s supporter, with black makeup on his face and wearing the Besiktas’ jersey, gestures ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Turkey and Portugal at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 22, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

 

A fan of Albania cheers from the tribune prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Italy and Albania at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 15, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

 

Hungary fans cheer prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Germany and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

A fan of Slovenia cheers on prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 16, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

 

Germany fans hold up a sign which reads and rhymes in German “You and Us = Title Nr 4” prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Germany and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

 

A Polish fan gestures in a tribune prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on June 16, 2024. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)

 

A fan of Slovenia looks on prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 16, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

 

A Belgium’s supporter poses for pictures before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Belgium and Romania at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

A fan supporting both teams takes a photo with a man dressed as a matador in the crowd ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Spain and Italy at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 20, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

 

Belgium’s supporters pose for pictures before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Belgium and Romania at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

Spain supporters pose for a picture ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Spain and Italy at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 20, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

 

Croatia fans wearing face paint in the national colours pose for a picture ahead of kickoff in the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between the Croatia and Italy at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on June 24, 2024. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

 

Albanoa’s supporters gestutes prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Italy and Albania at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 15, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Fans of Italy celebrate in the tribunes prior the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Italy and Albania at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

More Stories