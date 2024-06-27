Former Cameroon International Nguemo Dies In Car Crash Aged 38

Landry Nguemo, the 38-year-old former Cameroon international, died in a traffic accident on Thursday, the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) said on its Facebook page.

“Fecafoot has just learned the news of the death of the former Indomitable Lion, Landry Nguemo, as a result of a traffic accident,” it posted.

The Yaounde-born midfielder played 42 times and scored three goals for Cameroon between 2006 and 2014, winning a runners-up medal at the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

He spent most of his club career in France, starting as a 16-year-old at the academy of AS Nancy-Lorraine.

He graduated to the first team winning the 2006 French League Cup before leaving for Bordeaux.

Between 2011 and 2014, he played for the Girondins, winning the French Cup in 2013 before moving to Saint-Etienne in 2014.

All three clubs posted tributes on X with Nancy, where he returned as a coach after his playing days, proclaiming its “immense sadness”.

He also had stints in Turkey and Norway before returning to the Nancy Under 16s, “with the desire to pass on to the kids his knowledge and experience”, said the club.

AFP