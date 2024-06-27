Lagos Hotel Raid: Olukoyede Orders Arrest Of EFCC Operatives For Assaulting Female Staff

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the arrest of two officers of the Commission accused of manhandling a female staff of a hotel in Lagos.

In a viral video, operatives of the anti-graft agency were seen in plain clothes forcefully entering one of the rooms of the Regional Hotel in Ojo, Lagos.

“The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has ordered the arrest of two officers of the Commission allegedly involved in the manhandling of a female staff of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos,” EFCC spokesman, Dayo Oyewale, said in a Thursday statement.

— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 27, 2024

He said the incident happened during an early morning sting operation, adding that the operation led to the arrest of a sizable number of suspects who were still being profiled.

“The EFCC’s boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable.

“Olukoyede assures the general public that the EFCC would continue to ply its job professionally and with profound respect for the rule of law,” the statement read.