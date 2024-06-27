NDLEA Impounds ₦4bn Codeine-Laced Cough Syrup In Rivers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Rivers State said it seized a shipment of codeine-laced cough syrup worth about ₦4bn in Rivers State in the last two weeks.

The Commander of the Agency at Onne Port, Stella Ngwoke, while speaking during an event to commemorate the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at her command on Wednesday, said the feat indicated a significant demand and supply in the state.

She then called for the support of relevant stakeholders, to combat the abuse of cough syrup containing codeine as a psychoactive substance.

According to her, the misuse of such substances is prevalent among youths between the ages of 15 to 24.

This is as the Federal Government on Wednesday, pledged to mobilise funds in support of the NDLEA fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, while representing President Bola Tinubu to mark this year’s celebration, at the banquet hall in Abuja, assured of the government’s willingness to assist the agency, in reducing the statistics of people who abuse drugs and substances in the country, by mobilising funds for the agency.

President said, “I enjoin all and sundry to support the War Against Drug Abuse initiative, otherwise known as the WADA campaign, launched by NDLEA three years ago. I commend and urge everyone to redouble efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

“On this score, I wish to reassure you of this administration’s support. The Renewed Hope Agenda places the youth at the centre of its focus. Therefore, we ensure that our young people are protected from anything that could derail their future or destroy their potential.”

The President also called for the prioritisation of evidence-based prevention strategies for drugs in the country.

“In the face of such a formidable challenge, prevention is the most potent weapon to deploy. Prevention not only saves lives; it also saves resources that would otherwise be spent on treatment and rehabilitation.

“The assignment before us as a country requires that we prioritise evidence-based prevention strategies, allocate adequate resources and foster partnerships for greater impact.”

Peter Obi Calls For Stringent Punishment For Drug Traffickers

In celebration of the day, a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, called on FG, to hand out capital punishment to drug traffickers, as a way of stemming the tide of the menace in Nigeria.

Obi who made the call in a series of tweets on X on Wednesday, also advised the federal government to invest in rehabilitating those already caught in the web of drug abuse.

He said, “Today is set aside by the global community to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. It is a day set out to strengthen actions that will rid society of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“We must, therefore, seek to save our nation from the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. More efforts must be channelled into preventing the spread of this virus.

“The government should invest in rehabilitating those already caught in the web of drug abuse and stringent punishment meted out to drug traffickers. With commitment and sincerity of action, we can achieve a drug-free nation in a New Nigeria that is possible.”

The Senate had on May 9, suggested death penalty as the new maximum punishment for drug trafficking, as against previous life imprisonment.

This is as Nigeria with over 200 million people, has shifted from a transit point to a major producer, consumer, and distributor of illegal drugs.

Opioid abuse, notably tramadol, and codeine-containing cough syrups is widespread. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control banned codeine syrup in 2018.

While cannabis is locally grown, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs are trafficked, exacerbating addiction.

The proposal, stemming from a Senate report, aims to deter traffickers with the threat of execution.

However, some lawmakers are concerned about the death penalty’s irreversible nature and potential for wrongful convictions.

The bill, previously passed by the House of Representatives without the death penalty provision, requires reconciliation between Senate and House versions before reaching President Bola Tinubu.