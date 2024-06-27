Nigerian Army Promotes First Female Officer Trained In UK Military Academy

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has authorised the promotion of Second Lieutenant Princess Oluchukwu Owowo to the substantive rank of Lieutenant (Lt) in the Nigerian Army.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Defence Academy in a statement on X on Wednesday.

“Speaking during the decoration ceremony which took place today 26 June, 2024 at the Nigerian Defence Academy Officer’s Mess and Golf Club, the NDA Commandant Major General JO Ochai, extolled the track record of excellence of Lt Owowoh as a cadet which accorded her the rare privilege of becoming the first female Nigerian to be trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as well as her promotion to the new rank,” the statement said.

It added that the event was attended by senior military officers, academic and non- academic staff, family members among others.

The 24-year-old Owowoh was one of the 135 officer cadets to graduate during RMAS’ sovereign’s parade in London on April 12.