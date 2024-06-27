‘No Such Request Before Us’— Senate On New Presidential Jet

The Senate on Thursday denied approving the purchase of a new presidential jet for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima as speculated.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, revealed this during plenary at the resumption of a new legislative session.

Akpabio said, “We have never approved purchase of presidential jet. There is no such request before us now. It is mere anticipatory blackmail”.

The president of the senate stated this in corroboration of observations raised by the leader of the senate, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, that the Senate purports to give backing towards the procurement of a new presidential aircraft.

He clarified that there is the presence of a fifth columnist doing everything possible to destabilise the parliament.

Some online news mediums a few days ago, said the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has asked the federal government to immediately purchase new aeroplanes for the use of Tinubu and Shettima.

The Committee was alleged to have made the call in a report issued after its technical subcommittee conducted a hearing on the status and airworthiness of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

“The Committee is of the strong and informed opinion that considering the fragile structure of the Nigerian federation and recognising the dire consequences of any foreseen or unforeseen mishap that may arise as a result of technical/operational inadequacy of the Presidential Air Fleet, it is in the best interest of the country to procure two additional aircraft as recommended,” the purported had said.

However, while addressing journalists in Maiduguri, Akpabio on Tuesday, described the claims as false.

He said, “I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate President said he will buy a new plane for the President and his Vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever,” Akpabio was quoted to have said.

“I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania, It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing. Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience, and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.”