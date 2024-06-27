Police Arrest Bandits’ Spiritual Leader, 25-Year-Old Female Gunrunner, Others In Kaduna 

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected notorious marabout who prepares charms for a deadly bandit kingpin, Boderi and other bandits operating within the North-West Zone.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Dabigi, who disclosed this while parading the 143 suspects arrested for various offences in the last two months, said the 47-year-old marabout, Mallam Ali Bello was arrested by a team of Operation Yaki police operatives while he was preparing a charm for a bandit, one Usman Ibrahim at his shrine located around Kidandan forest.

The police also arrested a 25-year-old woman, Aisha Abubakar, who was caught in possession of 550 rounds of AK-47 ammunition while she was in transit to deliver the ammunition to bandits from Nasarawa to Katsina State.

The Commissioner highlighted some of the major arrests and other achievements made in the last two months, including the killing of nine bandits and recovery of 1, 817 rounds of ammunition from criminals.

“Let us turn our attention to the achievements of the Kaduna State Police Command in the last two (2) months. 73 armed robbery suspects were arrested,” he said.

“70 kidnapping suspects were arrested. Nine bandits were neutralized, 985 suspected phone snatchers were arrested, five AK-47 rifles were recovered, seven locally made arms were recovered, 1,817 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

“Eight motor vehicles of different brands were recovered. Eight suspects were arrested in connection with car theft. Seven motorcycles of different brands were recovered, one tricycle was recovered.”

The police commissioner explained that the achievements recorded so far by the Command are part of the testament to the hard work and dedication of his officers and men, stating that they remain committed to serving and protecting the people of Kaduna State with integrity and professionalism.