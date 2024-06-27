Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Man Dead In Enugu, CP Orders Probe

A police officer has allegedly shot a man dead in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident happened on June 23 at Echara Road in Nsukka, according to police authorities in the South-East state.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+), has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID to conduct a full-scale, thorough, and expeditious investigation to unravel the circumstances of the alleged shooting and murder of one Chinedu Edeh “m”, by a police officer at Echara Road, Nsukka, in Nsukka L.G.A., on June 23, 2024,” the statement read.

“He charges the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that everyone, especially the police officer alleged to have shot the victim, found culpable faces the full weight of the law.”

According to the police spokesman, the CP commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

He said the victim was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors, with his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy

The police commissioner urged “them to maintain calm, assuring that necessary police actions will be taken to ensure that justice prevails”.