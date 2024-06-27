PSC: Tinubu Submits Names Of Nominees To Senate

President Tinubu has forwarded the names of three nominees for consideration and confirmation for appointment as Chairman, Secretary and member of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The names were submitted to the Senate at the resumption of a new legislative session on Thursday.

The nominees are; Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Hashim Argungu (Chairman), Chief Onyema Uche (Secretary) and Retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu (member) of the PSC respectively.

Tinubu had sacked retired Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, as the chairman of the commission earlier this month.

This is as the PSC battles the Inspector-General of the Nigerian Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, over what it termed interference in the recruitment of constables into service. This led to the PSC, calling on Tinubu, to sack Egbetokun.

President Tinubu also urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Dr Olatunji Bello for appointment, as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The Bello’s nomination was referred to the Senate Committee for Trade and Investment, while that of Argungu, Uche and Lankano was referred to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative work, to report back in one week.