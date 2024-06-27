Rivers Crisis: Wike’s Allies Ask Fubara To Take Responsibility, Stop Blame Game

Political supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have criticised Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for blaming the minister for the explosion that occurred in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The politicians who spoke under the banner of “Rivers Leaders Forum,” expressed dismay over the repeated accusations against the minister.

The group’s leader, Senator Olaka Wogu, said it was implausible for the explosion to be linked to those who participated in a solidarity walk for Wike as the site of the explosion was not part of their route.

Senator Wogu urged Governor Fubara to take responsibility for protecting the lives and properties in the state.

On the argument over the imposition of a state of emergency, Senator Wogu asked the Governor to function within the law.

He again criticised the establishment of caretaker committees for local government administration, arguing that the action contradicts the amended law passed by the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

Wogu also described the move as an affront to President Bola Tinubu who had included a clause in his peace pact prohibiting caretaker committees in the state.

Also speaking, Emeka Woke, the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency and former Chief of Staff to Wike, questioned why the state commissioner for health, Adaeze Oreh, allegedly took over responsibilities from the police in handling the explosion incident.

Other notable figures at the press briefing included Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly; Ken Chikere, former member of the House of Representatives; Josiah Olu, former member of the State House of Assembly; Kenneth Kobani, former Secretary to the State Government.

Others are, Sampson Parker, former Commissioner for Health; Henry Ogiri, former Executive Director of Finance and Administration at NDDC; and Wisdom Wakama.