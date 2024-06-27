Tinubu Meets With Govs Over Minimum Wage, Economy 

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima on Thursday met with governors of the 36 states of the Federation and ministers to deliberate on a new minimum wage for workers in the country, as well as other economic matters.

The President and the governors met at the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), which took place in the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Vice President chaired the meeting with state governors, deputy governors and ministers before the arrival of the President.

Thursday’s meeting comes about two days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) stepped down a minimum wage review memo to allow for more consultations.

On Wednesday, governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) met in Abuja and assured Nigerians that ongoing negotiations between the government, private sector and organised labour would produce better wages.

The President had in his Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024 assured the Organised Labour that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage for workers would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

The President is expected to make a decision on the ₦62,000 proposal of the government and private sector side; and Labour’s ₦250,000 demand.

