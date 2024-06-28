103 Nigerians Deported From Turkey Arrive At Abuja Airport

One hundred and three Nigerians on Friday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital. They were part of those deported from the Republic of Turkey.

They arrived at the pilgrims’ wing of the airport at about 6:45 pm on the Southwind Airlines flight with registration number TC-GRB.

Upon their arrival, they were received by multiple agencies of government like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as those of the military.

It is unclear whether they committed any offence in Turkey to warrant their deportation.

The angry deportees narrated their treatment, alleging they were unfairly treated in the European country.

According to them, they were detained by the Turkish authorities for over 11 months before being deported.

They therefore called on the Nigeria government to fight for them and reclaim all their valuables.