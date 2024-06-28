ASUU Jos Warns Of Impending Strike Over Unmet Demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos branch, has called on the Federal Government, to urgently attend to its pressing issues to avert another strike action by academic staff in the tertiary institutions.

Members of the union gave the warning during a town hall meeting held at the union’s secretariat in Jos, to address lingering issues between the ASUU and the federal government.

The meeting was held in collaboration with its sister unions in the university, students union government, parents, trader unions and other stakeholders, to sensitise the public on government’s lacklustre attitude towards the union’s demands.

Some of the union’s demands include a revisit of anti-masses policies, exiting the union from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), returning to renegotiation, and signing the Nimi brigs report.

Others are payment of 35 months’ salaries and accumulated earned allowances captured in the 2023 budget, as well as the release of revatilisation funds captured in the 2023 budget, reinstatement of the governing council illegally dissolved, payment of arrears of promotion and responsibility allowances, and payment of backlog of salaries to members omitted by IPPIS.