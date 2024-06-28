Bandits Kidnap Political Singer’s Mother In Katsina

75-year-old Hajiya Halima Adamu, the mother of the popular Hausa political singer, Dauda Adamu, popularly known as Rarara, has been abducted.

A resident told Channels Television that Mrs Adamu was abducted in the early hours of Friday at her residence in Kahutu village in Danja Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He explained that the Rarara’s mother was abducted at about 1:00 am, a few minutes after bandits in their numbers armed with AK-47 rifles invaded the village.

“The bandits stormed the village barefoot and operated for a few minutes. Upon their arrival in the village, the bandits went straight to the residence of the victim and picked only her, ignoring other people they met in the house,” he said.

Although efforts to speak to the singer proved abortive as several calls to him were not answered, police authorities in the state confirmed the incident in a statement.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Over 600 Kidnap Victims In Katsina Within One Year

Suspects Arrested

According to the police spokesman in Katsina State, Abubakar Sadiq, two suspects have been arrested for questioning.

He stated that information was hitherto received on Friday at about 01:30 hrs, at the Danja Divisional Police Headquarters, that some suspected kidnappers silently invaded the residence of one Hauwa’s residence and kidnapped her.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO Danja led a team of operatives to the scene with a view to arresting the culprits and unhurt rescue of the victim.

“During the investigation, two suspects were arrested for questioning. Further development will be communicated in due course as the investigation proceeds,” he added.