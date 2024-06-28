Flag Hoisting At Nassarawa Palace A Publicity Stunt – Kano Govt

In a recent development in the lingering royal tussle in Kano, the state government has dismissed the hoisting of traditional and official flags at the Nassarawa Palace where the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, resides, describing it as a mere attempt to gain public attention.

The flag, a symbol of authority that signifies the Emir’s presence, is typically raised at 6 a.m. and taken down at 6 p.m every day. It remains down when the emir is away from the palace or traveling.

On Thursday morning, the flag was observed to be raised at 6 a.m. at the Nassarawa palace, igniting discussions and speculations.

Both Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II continue to lay claim to the Kano Emirate throne and perform all traditional and royal rites.

Bayero was deposed and Sanusi was reappointed by the state government following an amendment to the state’s Emirate Law.

The same flag is also hoisted at the Gidan Rumfa palace, where the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, resides.

The state governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, dismissed the action at the Nassarawa palace as an attempt to attract public attention.

“It’s a useless attempt to gain cheap publicity. There is no confusion or doubt that Emir Sanusi is the Emir of Kano,” he told newsmen.