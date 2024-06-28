Amusan Cleared For Olympics, Doping Charges Dismissed By CAS

100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan has been cleared to run in the Paris Olympics after the sport’s top court on Friday dismissed appeals against the decision to clear her of a doping offence.

Amusan, 27, was charged in July 2023 with missing three anti-doping tests in a period of 12 months but was cleared of the offence by the Disciplinary Tribunal of the sport’s governing body, World Athletics.

However, World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against that decision.

READ ALSO: Murray, Djokovic Cleared For Wimbledon Duty

CAS said in a statement that its panel “unanimously acknowledged that the Athlete committed two filing failures but did not confirm the existence of a missed test, alleged by WA and WADA, which would have been the third Whereabouts Failure committed within a 12-month period”.

Amusan set the world record of 12.12sec in the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July 2022 and went on to win the title.

She finished sixth in the world championships in Budapest last year.

World Athletics’ anti-doping rules say any athlete failing to declare their whereabouts for a doping test on three occasions over a 12-month period is ineligible to compete for two years.