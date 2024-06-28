‘I Lost Over N10m, I Don’t Know Where To Start,’ Abuja Fire Victim Cries Out

Traders in the Karu market in Abuja were left wailing uncontrollably following a fire outbreak in the market late on Thursday, with one of them confirming that she lost over N10 million in the inferno.

Speaking to Channels Television in the market on Friday morning, the victim who did not give her name, was in an inconsolable state and wondered how she could recover from the huge loss.

“Everything has burnt down. I could not recover anything. This is where we feed from o. Ah, my children’s school fees are there.

“I cannot hold myself, I am in pain – I don’t know if the government can help us. My money that has gone here is over ₦10 million. I am tired and I don’t know where to start,” she cried out.

Everything just got burned; I don't know where to start…this is where we feed from, pay rent and it's all gone. Over ₦10 million gone!

Though the FCT Fire Service in Karu market responded to the fire, the destruction left by the inferno is palpable.

The fire service was faced with challenges in accessing the scene due to the large crowd of people flocking to the area.

Despite the challenges, soldiers were on ground to maintain order and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical surge, which quickly spread and engulfed parts of the market.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, however, it is clear that the fire has left a significant impact on the community.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the outbreak.