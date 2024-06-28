Insecurity: Three Boko Haram Fighters Surrender To Army

Three Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to troops of the multinational joint task force in the ongoing operation at Lake Sanity 2.

In Cameroon’s Sector 1, two terrorist fighters surrendered to the troops at Wulgo. They have been identified as Rawagana Mustapha, 18, and Mustapha Ali, 20. Similarly, Sector 3 in Nigeria reported the surrender of one terrorist fighter, Ibrahim Malam, 28, to the 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga. Preliminary investigations revealed that Malam had been a Boko Haram fighter living in Kwaleram, south of Lake Chad, for six years.

This follows an ongoing free medical outreach to communities within the sector one general area of operations.

A statement by the chief spokesperson of the MNJT, Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi states that the MNJT has been making significant progress as they continue to engage communities in their non-kinetic approach.

“As part of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) civil-military cooperation activities for Operation Lake Sanity 2, Sector 1 in Cameroon has commenced a 7 days free medical outreach program. The outreach started on 26 June 2024 and targeted locals in Darak, Kofia, Hile Alifa, and Soueram, extreme North Cameroon.

This is aimed at enhancing the health conditions of local populations who have been affected by ongoing operations. It provides medical consultations and distributes free drugs to those in need, ensuring that vulnerable communities receive essential healthcare services.

“The outreach program provided robust community engagement opportunities and witnessed an overwhelming response from the locals. Residents in the targeted areas had the opportunity to consult with medical professionals about various health issues and receive necessary treatments and medications at no cost. This initiative is pivotal in relieving the healthcare burden on communities that have limited access to medical facilities and face frequent disruptions due to instability.

“Operation Lake Sanity 2’s approach to integrating civil-military cooperation with military operations underscores the MNJTF’s commitment to regional stabilisation. By addressing immediate healthcare needs, the MNJTF aims to build trust and cooperation between the military and local populations. This medical outreach, alongside ongoing security operations, reinforces the dedication to restoring peace and normalcy in the region while securing the well-being of its inhabitants”