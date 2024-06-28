Millions Lost As Fire Razes Karu Market In Abuja

A devastating fire outbreak has struck the Karu Market in the Federal Capital Territory, leaving a trail of destruction and loss.

As of the time of filing this report, goods and properties worth millions of naira have been reduced to ashes, leaving traders and shoppers in a state of despair.

The FCT Fire Service, with a station in Karu Market, responded to the incident, however, faced challenges in accessing the scene due to the large crowd of people flocking to the area.

Despite the challenges, soldiers were on ground to maintain order and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical surge, which quickly spread and engulfed parts of the market.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, however, it is clear that the fire has left a significant impact on the community.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the outbreak