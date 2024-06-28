Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Fresh UNIBEN Graduate In Delta         

Police authorities in Edo State have announced the arrest of the suspected killer of a graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Glory Adekolure.

Adekolure was said to have gone to school (UNIBEN) for her final clearance on June 13, 2024, but her remains were found under a tree on a street in the Iyowa Community of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Fifteen days after Miss Adekolure’s death, the Edo State Police Command said the suspect was apprehended in Delta State.

In a chat with Channels Television on Friday, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, said the suspected murderer was nabbed in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He said the suspect is yet to be paraded, adding that investigation is still ongoing into the incident.

According to the CP, the suspect confessed to the killing of at least seven other young women.