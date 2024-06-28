President Tinubu Appoints Eight New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries to fill existing and impending vacancies in some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the federal civil service.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the new permanent secretaries were appointed after a diligent selection process.

“The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people,” the statement reads,” he said

The new permanent secretaries are Emanso Umobong Okop (Akwa-Ibom), Obi Emeka Vitalis (Anambra), Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a (Bauchi), and Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi (Jigawa).

Others are Olusanya Olubunmi (Ondo), Keshinro Maryam Ismaila (Zamfara), Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (south-east), and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (south-south).

See the statement below: