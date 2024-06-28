Rivers Crisis: Group Holds Solidarity March For Fubara

As the political crisis in Rivers State continues, more groups are rallying in support of Governor Sim Fubara.

The latest show of solidarity comes from the Simplicity Movement led by the Rivers State governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the 2023 election Sobomabo Jackrich.

The group has vowed to tour around the twenty-three local government areas of the state to garner support for the governor.

The large crowd, of members of the Simplicity Movement, marched through Buguma, the headquarters of the Asari-Toru Local Government Area on Friday, demonstrating their support for Governor Fubara.

The group believes the governor is facing undue disturbances and is committed to backing him.

During the rally, the caretaker Chairman of Asari-Toru LGA Orolosama Amachree and Sobomabo Jackrich outlined their reasons for supporting Fubara.

Other speakers at the event reaffirmed their commitment to backing Governor Fubara, emphasising the importance of supporting an Ijaw leader during these critical times and urging detractors to desist.

The group also inaugurated its executive members across the twenty-three LGAs before marching through the streets of Buguma.

The political crisis in Rivers State has given birth to protests and solidarity marches from supporters of both Governor Sim Fubara and Wike.

On Monday, former LGA Chairmen and other stakeholders held a solidarity march in the various LGAs in support of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

It is unclear when and how the crisis will come to a peaceful closure as residents of the state hope for an end to give way to governance.