Sustainable Transportation: There Is No Going Back On CNG – FG

With fuel subsidy gone, the Nigerian government has been seeking new avenues to cushion the economic effect on citizens with regards to cost of transportation, and one of such initiatives is the drive towards Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) which stakeholders now believe will be a more sustainable and economical fuel alternative in Nigeria.

At a recent forum in Abuja key stakeholders having deliberated for hours, concluded that there is no going back on the adoption of CNG as it avails Nigerians a more cost efficient fuel which is friendly to their purses and to the environment.

At the stakeholders meeting convened by the Presidential Initiative on CNG (PCNGI) and Portland Gas, in partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), it was agreed that the adoption of CNG is a more sustainable way to transform the nation’s transport system.

Tosin Coker – a representative of Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, head of the PCNGI, opened the session by emphasizing the government’s dedication to promoting CNG as a viable and sustainable alternative to traditional fuels.

Mr Coker highlighted the potential of CNG to significantly reduce carbon emissions and improve the overall efficiency of Nigeria’s transportation sector.

He further revealed that the federal government is offering subsidy for public transporters to convert their vehicles to compressed natural gas as part of effort to accelerate the adoption of CNG to reduce the use of premium motor spirit.

Stakeholders had lamented that it would cost between N1.2 million and N1.5 million for the kits required to convert petrol or diesel-powered vehicles to start running on CNG, however, Mr Coker in assuaging theses fears, revealed that the government has attracted foreign investment to the tune of 50 million dollars and as such interventions will be implemented to reduce the conversion cost.

Chief Aloga Ogbogo, Executive Secretary of the Road Transport Owners, spoke on the practical benefits of CNG for road transport operators. He underscored the economic advantages, noting that CNG adoption would lead to lower operational costs. He also called for an increased government support to ensure a smooth transition to CNG across the transport sector.

Providing insights into the technical support and infrastructure development necessary for the widespread adoption of CNG, Mr. Folajimi Mohammed, Managing Director of Portland Gas, assured stakeholders of Portland Gas’s commitment to facilitating this transition.

He noted that as partners with the government, all necessary infrastructure and technical expertise to ensure a smooth and efficient transition to CNG for transportation in Nigeria will be made available.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the urgent need for collaborative efforts to accelerate CNG adoption in Nigeria even as stakeholders say they are optimistic about the future of sustainable transportation, envisioning a greener, more efficient road transport system.