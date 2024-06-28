Tinubu Sympathises With Victims Of Abuja Market Fire

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolence to traders whose shops and goods got burnt in the Karu, Abuja market fire on Thursday.

A statement by his Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, said the president received the news of the fire which affected sections of the market “with deep sadness”.

On Thursday evening, a fire ripped through a swathe of the market, destroying property and other valuables.

He said, “President Tinubu extends his heartfelt sympathies to all the traders affected by this distressing incident, and assures them of his administration’s full support.”

The President urged caution and adherence to essential safety measures, to prevent fire outbreaks and other accidents.