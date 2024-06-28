VIDEO: Jigawa Will Negotiate Its Own Minimum Wage, Says Gov Namadi

The governor of Jigawa, Umar Namadi, says his government will negotiate a new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Labour unions have been locked in negotiations with the Federal Government over a new minimum wage.

Although N62,000 was offered, a figure labour unions have rejected, the Jigawa governor says whatever the Federal Government picks as a new minimum wage, his government will negotiate with workers in the state on what to pay them.

“We cannot say what we can offer because it is a matter of negotiation,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“Jigawa has not agreed on any figure because we have not even started the negotiation.

“We put up a tripartite committee including the labour and stakeholders and we work together and then we agree on a figure,” Governor Namadi said, arguing that such has been the practice in the state.

