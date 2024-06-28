Village Head, Councillor Suspended In Gombe Over Alleged Theft

The Gombe State Government has suspended the village head of Garin Majidadi in Akko Local Government Area, Mohammed Majidadi, over alleged theft.

It also suspended the Councillor representing Kumo East Ward, Abdullahi M. Panda.

Announcing this in a statement on Friday, the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, said Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, approved the immediate suspension of the affected persons.

“The suspensions come in the wake of recent developments involving the two officials, who were paraded by the Gombe State police command, and currently facing trial over allegations of conspiracy in the theft and subsequent sale of a community electricity transformer at Garin Majidadi,” the statement read.

“The suspension of both officials is a preventive measure to ensure that there is no interference in the legal process.”

He said Governor Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, expressing confidence that justice will prevail and that the law will take its course, not only against Majidadi and Panda but also against any other individuals found to be complicit in the theft.