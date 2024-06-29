FRSC To Withdraw Licences Of Unruly Drivers – Corps Marshal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced plans to revoke the driver’s licences of recalcitrant drivers as part of measures to curb road crashes in the country.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, made this known in Abuja while reviewing the outcome of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir Special Patrol Operations held between Friday June 14 to Sunday June.

He said that the Corps has realised more than ever before the increasing need for collective participation and collaboration of all stakeholders.

“We took full advantage of the opportunity to deliver reduction of road crashes and fatalities in our country by enforcing laws and educating commuters on safety consciousness,” Mohammed said.

“We did this because, we are aware that if we fail on our part, posterity will not pardon our failure to manage the challenges, and the scars of our irresponsibility will be deafening, hence the imperatives of doubling our efforts in our future engagements.”

He also said the Corps leveraged on the review exercise as a necessary tool that would help in achieving the mileage recorded within the periods under consideration.

According to him, prominent among these activities includes strengthening ongoing Inter-agency Joint Task Force (JTF) to mitigate the excesses of trailer drivers.

The FRSC boss further said that the Corps had a robust engagement with the leadership of the various Transport Unions, and Security Agencies including State Traffic Management Agencies and the FCT Department of Road Traffic Services.