Havertz, Sane Up Front For Germany, Denmark’s Eriksen Beats Illness

Kai Havertz was named in Germany’s starting XI for Saturday’s last-16 clash with Denmark in Dortmund, despite pressure from back-up striker Niclas Fuellkrug while Leroy Sane replaces Florian Wirtz.

Borussia Dortmund forward Fuellkrug has scored two goals in three matches off the bench but Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann opted to stick with Havertz up front.

Coming off the bench in each of the group-stage matches, Sane has been handed his first start in Germany colours since November, one of three changes Nagelsmann made to his starting XI.

The attack-focused David Raum, who assisted Fuellkrug’s late equaliser against Switzerland, has come in for Maximilian Mittelstaedt at left-back.

READ ALSO: Euro 2024 Last 16 Fixtures, Game Dates (IN FULL)

As expected, Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck will start at centre-back, replacing Jonathan Tah, who misses the match with a yellow card suspension. He will start alongside Antonio Ruediger, who has overcome a hamstring injury.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has overcome a stomach bug which kept him out of training on Friday and will start.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Serbia on Tuesday, bringing in former Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney — who has also overcome a stomach complaint — while replacing Jonas Wind with Andreas Skov Olsen up front.

Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Germany and Denmark at BVB Stadium Dortmund on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Germany (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)

Denmark (3-4-2-1)

Kasper Schmeichel (capt); Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen; Alexander Bah, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen; Rasmus Hojlund.

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

AFP