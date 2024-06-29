UPDATED: Six Killed As Suicide Bombers Detonate IED In Borno

Two suicide bombers have detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue in Gwoza town, Borno State, killing six wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to a survivor, the first bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED.

The wedding was held on Saturday at Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

The bomber identified as a young mother in her twenties pretended to be a guest at the wedding.

While trying to bury the dead persons, another bomber disguised as a mourner detonated an IED at the burial ground, killing one person.

The injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza.

The military has, as a result of the explosions, declared a curfew in Gwoza with immediate effect.

Security agencies are also yet to comment on the incident as of now.

Attempts to speak with the spokespersons of North-East Joint Taskforce Operations Hadin Kai and that of the 7 Division and Sector One OPHK have not been successful as they didn’t pick up their calls.