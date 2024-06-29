Switzerland Vs Italy Euro 2024 Starting Line-Ups

Nicolo Fagioli will start his first match at a major tournament for Italy on Saturday after being selected for the Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Switzerland.

Juventus’ Fagioli replaces Jorginho at the heart of the reigning European champions’ midfield to earn just his fifth cap with the Azzurri, at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

The 23-year-old got a call-up to Italy’s Euros squad despite sitting out most of the past season after a seven-month ban for gambling on football matches.

Fagioli’s selection is one of six changes made by coach Luciano Spalletti from Italy’s dramatic last-gasp 1-1 draw with Croatia which booked them a spot in the knockout stage.

Gianluca Mancini comes in for the suspended Riccardo Calafiori in a defence switched to a back four by Spalletti.

Gianluca Scamacca and Federico Chiesa return after being benched against Croatia in a new-look attack with Stephan El Shaarawy.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin makes just one enforced change to his team, with Ruben Vargas replacing the suspended Silvan Widmer.

Starting line-ups:

Switzerland (3-4-3)

Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye

Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (capt); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian; Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Fagioli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca, Stephan El Shaarawy

Coach: Luciano Spalletti (ITA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

AFP