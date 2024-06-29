Tragedy In Kano As Truck Accident, Building Collapse Claim Lives

A devastating series of events unfolded in Kano State on Friday, resulting in significant loss of lives and numerous injuries.

In Imawa town, Kura Local Government Area, along the Zaria-Kano highway, a truck lost control and tragically killed at least 14 worshipers returning from Juma’at prayers.

The Kano Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, stating that several other individuals sustained injuries.

“The tragic road traffic crash was reported at 1350hrs. According to preliminary reports, a truck bearing registration number MKA 537 XN lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers. This unfortunate collision resulted in the tragic loss of fourteen lives and left several others injured,” he said.

Abdullahi noted that upon receiving the distress call, the FRSC promptly dispatched personnel alongside other security agencies to the scene for rescue operations and medical assistance.

He sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasized the Corps’ commitment to road safety, urging road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies.

In a separate incident in Dorayi Babba, Gwale Local Government Area, a building under construction collapsed, claiming the lives of the owner, his child, and several construction workers.

Eight others, including passersby seeking shelter during morning rainfall, were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

Local sources reported that the building collapsed amid heavy rainfall, and the victims were quickly transported to the hospital for urgent care.