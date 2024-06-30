FG’s Poor Posture Returning North East To Terrorism Theatre — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the lacklustre posture of the Federal Government is reversing military successes recorded against terrorists in Nigeria’s North-East geopolitical zone.

“It is unfortunate that much of the pushback that had been achieved against the Boko Haram terror sect are being cancelled, owing mainly to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline,” Atiku said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The opposition figure condemned the recent suicide bombings by terrorists in Gwoza, Borno State.

“It is a sad development that the ugly incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and, indeed, metastasising in the North-East.

“The reported attack by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday stands condemned,” said the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He asked the Federal Government to wake up and “make sure that the North-East does not slide back into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence”.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed,” he added.

Eighteen persons were killed when some suicide bombers set off Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Gwoza over the weekend.

Saturday’s attack was one of the deadliest reported in the terror-ridden state in recent months. More than 30 persons were injured. The degree of injuries ranged from abdominal ruptures to skull and limb fractures.