I Have No Regrets As Governor, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that he has no regrets as the state’s helmsman in the last seven years, noting that his government has delivered and surpassed all electioneering promises made to the people of the state.

Obaseki, who spoke during an interview with journalists in Benin City, said there is no area or sector he pledged and talked about that hasn’t been impacted.

The governor, who said his government has laid a foundation for the state’s progress and development, noted that he would be remembered as the governor who changed the course of education in the state and led a number of reforms and programmes that have placed the State on the path of prosperity.

He said, “As Edo State Governor in these last few years, I don’t have any regrets. In fact, when I look at my manifesto, I’ve surpassed everything I said I will do.

“I have exceeded everything I said I will do and there was not one area I mentioned, that I talked about that I didn’t have a kind of impact on.”

Obaseki further said, “I’m a realistic person. One administration or one governor cannot do it all. What I have done is to lay a foundation and by the grace of God, we have a successor who will continue to build on that, in the direction that I started with and someone who shares the same values of service to the people.

“Democracy is not a destination in itself; it is a process. It will always be better; things will always be better than when you met them.”