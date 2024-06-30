Juventus Sign Brazil Star Douglas Luiz From Aston Villa

Juventus signed Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in a deal worth a reported £42.3 million ($53.5 million) on Sunday.

Luiz agreed a five-year contract with the Italian club as he became the latest player to leave Villa Park due to the Premier League club’s financial fair-play cost-cutting.

Signed from Manchester City in 2019, the 26-year-old spent five years with Villa and was a key player in their surprise fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Luiz, who scored 22 goals in 204 appearances for Villa, completed his medical ahead of the Juventus move while on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America.

READ ALSO: Ruthless Germany Dismantle Denmark To Reach Euro Quarter-Final

“I’m really happy to be a Bianconero. I can’t wait to play in the Allianz Stadium. See you soon and Forza Juve!” Luiz said in a social media video.

The Premier League club announced Luiz’s departure on their website, saying: “Aston Villa can confirm that Douglas Luiz has joined Juventus.”

Luiz, who helped Brazil win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was voted Villa’s Player of the Year in 2022-23.

But Villa’s need to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) forced boss Unai Emery to agree to Luiz’s sale.

PSR rules permit losses of up to £105 million over three years.

Villa have already sold Tim Iroegbunam to Everton for £9 million during the close-season, while Chelsea paid £19 million for Omari Kellyman.

Tottenham have been linked with Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, while Emery has signed Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen and Everton’s Lewis Dobbin.

Luiz will be joining a Juventus side that finished third in Serie A last season, 24 points behind champions Inter Milan.

AFP