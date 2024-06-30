Kano Gov Shocked By Drug Dealers Seeking Court Protection

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has expressed astonishment at the audacity of certain drug dealers who have obtained court orders to get confiscated illicit drug shipments.

During a visit to the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) on Saturday, where he was briefed on the situation, the governor was taken aback by this development.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dawakin Tofa, the governor conveyed his shock at the involvement of the judiciary in sanctioning such orders.

“It is deeply troubling that individuals engaged in the illicit drug trade have successfully procured court orders for the release of their seized contraband,” he remarked.

Yusuf instructed the state’s Attorney General to develop a comprehensive strategy to prevent drug traffickers from exploiting legal loopholes.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the judiciary and the government, stating, “The severity of this issue requires a unified effort to shield the state from the dangers posed by drug trafficking.”

The governor urged the agency to take the necessary actions to destroy the confiscated substances. “We commend KAROTA’s diligence and reaffirm our administration’s unwavering commitment to combating drug smuggling within the state,” he said.